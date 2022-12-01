New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: The Orangery Garden Cafe at The Orangery Restaurant, Mount Edgcumbe Country Park, Cremyll, Torpoint; rated on November 9
• Rated 3: Aunty Em's Gatehouse at Aunty Ems Gatehouse, Cremyll Lodge Shop, Mount Edgcumbe Country Park, Cremyll; rated on November 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: YG'S at 10 Harbour Road, Par, Cornwall; rated on November 9