Food hygiene ratings given to four Cornwall establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell  
Thursday 10th November 2022 10:15 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: La Bocca at 24 The Strand, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 19

• Rated 4: Perranporth Golf Club Kitchen at Perranporth Golf Club, Budnic Hill, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on October 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Tywarnhayle Inn at The Tywarnhayle Inn, 1 Tywarnhayle Square, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on October 19

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 2: The Tasty Plaice at The Tasty Place, 16 Queen Street, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 19

