Food hygiene ratings given to four Cornwall establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Thursday 10th November 2022 10:15 am
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Perranporth Golf Club Kitchen at Perranporth Golf Club, Budnic Hill, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on October 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Tywarnhayle Inn at The Tywarnhayle Inn, 1 Tywarnhayle Square, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on October 19
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 2: The Tasty Plaice at The Tasty Place, 16 Queen Street, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 19