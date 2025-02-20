New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Cintra Seafood Bar at Caffe Pasta, The Wharf, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on January 29

• Rated 2: CGW Family Fitness at Unit 10 Edgcumbe Trade Park, Tamar View Industrial Estate, Edgcumbe Road, Carkeel; rated on January 29

• Rated 1: Eastern Paradise at 28 Beach Road, Carlyon Bay, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 2: The London Inn at Kilkhampton, Bude, Cornwall; rated on January 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 3: YFC Truro at 8 Calenick Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 29