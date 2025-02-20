New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 2: CGW Family Fitness at Unit 10 Edgcumbe Trade Park, Tamar View Industrial Estate, Edgcumbe Road, Carkeel; rated on January 29
• Rated 1: Eastern Paradise at 28 Beach Road, Carlyon Bay, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: