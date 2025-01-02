New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: The Shipwrights Arms at Helford, Helston, Cornwall; rated on December 11
• Rated 3: The Rising Sun at Rising Sun Inn, 9 Calstock Road, Gunnislake, Cornwall; rated on December 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: