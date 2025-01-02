New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 2: Foreign Muck at 137 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on December 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: The Shipwrights Arms at Helford, Helston, Cornwall; rated on December 11

• Rated 4: Red Lion Pub at The Red Lion, The Square, Mawnan Smith, Falmouth; rated on December 10

• Rated 3: The Rising Sun at Rising Sun Inn, 9 Calstock Road, Gunnislake, Cornwall; rated on December 11

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Fika at Newlyn Art Gallery, New Road, Newlyn, Penzance; rated on December 11