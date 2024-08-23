New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: El Chapo Mexican at El Chapo Mexican Kitchen, 1b Beach Parade, Beach Road, Newquay; rated on August 1
• Rated 1: Dani's Café And Bar at Harbour Green House, Fore Street, Polperro, Looe; rated on August 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Mason Arms at Masons Arms, 9 - 11 Market Place, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on August 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Gerrys Beach Hut at Beach House Hotel, Marine Drive, Widemouth Bay, Bude; rated on August 1