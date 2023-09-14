New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 1: Doghouse Pizza at The Barn, St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on August 23
• Rated 1: Malletts Home Hardware (Cafe) at Mallett & Son Ltd, 6 - 7 Victoria Square, Truro, Cornwall; rated on August 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: The Rock Inn at 39 Fore Street, Roche, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on August 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Cornish Rail Coffee Company at Liskeard Railway Station, Station Road, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on August 23