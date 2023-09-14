New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 1: Doghouse Pizza at The Barn, St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on August 23

• Rated 1: Malletts Home Hardware (Cafe) at Mallett & Son Ltd, 6 - 7 Victoria Square, Truro, Cornwall; rated on August 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: The Rock Inn at 39 Fore Street, Roche, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on August 23

• Rated 1: North Inn at The North Inn, The Square, Pendeen, Penzance; rated on August 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Cornish Rail Coffee Company at Liskeard Railway Station, Station Road, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on August 23