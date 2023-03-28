New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Cove 24 at Cove 24 Restaurant And Bar, 24 Fore Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on March 6
• Rated 4: Taste Of Portugal at Portuguese Taste, 16 - 17 Market House Arcade, Fore Street, Bodmin; rated on March 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: The London Inn at 6 - 8 Lanadwell Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on March 6
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Bamboo House at 97 Acacia Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on March 6