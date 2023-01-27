New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Helston Meadery at 17 Wendron Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 5
• Rated 4: Tea And Leighs at Unit 1, Top Of The Town Courtyard, Fore Street, Saltash; rated on January 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Railway Club at Railway Workers Social Club, Station Road, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 5
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Gandhi at City House, City Road, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 5