New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 17 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Calstock Cake at Calstock Social Club, Commercial Road, Calstock, Cornwall; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Kalamity Kitchen at Calstock Social Club, Commercial Road, Calstock, Cornwall; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Tintagel Beach Cafe at Beach Cafe, Castle Road, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Bayspace Cafe at Bayspace, 6 - 7 Fernlea Terrace, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: The Cornish Cove at 76 Fore Street, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: The Seafood Restaurant at Seafood Restaurant, Riverside, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: Walkers Fish Restaurant at Walkers Fish And Chips, The Strand, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: The Crafthouse at St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: The Filling Station at 9 St Pirans Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: The Old Sail Loft Restaurant at The Old Sail Loft, Quay Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: Moonflower at Katya Uk Ltd, The Moonflower Restaurant, Fore Street, Porthleven; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: New Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant at 34 Alverton Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Exchange Cafe at The Exchange Gallery, Princes Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 18
• Rated 4: 42 The Living Room at 42 Coinagehall Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 13
• Rated 4: Heskyn Mill at Heskyn Mill Restaurant, Tideford, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on October 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Liskeard Tavern And Premier Inn at The Liskeard Tavern, Haviland Road, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Miners Arms at The Miners Arms, Mithian, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: The Red Lion at The Red Lion Inn, Blackwater, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 13
• Rated 3: Notter Bridge Inn at Notter, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on October 13
• Rated 2: White Hart Hotel at 2 - 3 Church Street, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on October 13