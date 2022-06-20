Food hygiene ratings given to 16 Cornwall establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rafferty's Cafe & Wine Bar at Raffertys Cafe & Wine Bar, St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Cornish Birds Of Prey CIC at The Cornish Birds Of Prey Centre, Winnards Perch, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: The Dining Room at The Pavillion, Rock Road, Rock, Wadebridge; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: The New Taj at 57 Victoria Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Tamar Lake Cafe at The Frog Hopper Cafe, Upper Tamar Lake, Kilkhampton, Bude; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: The Rustic Tea Garden at Dunsmouth Farm, Northcott Mouth Road, Poughill, Bude; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: The Blue Hut Mevagissey at Harbour Office, East Wharf, Mevagissey, St Austell; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Moomaid Of Zennor at 1 Market Square, St Just, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Trewellard Meadery at Trewellard, Pendeen, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Lucy's Kitchen at Unit 3, Millbrook Works, Millpool Head, Millbrook; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Trengwainton Tearooms at Trengwainton Gardens, Trengwainton, Madron, Penzance; rated on March 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Trelawneys at Boxx, 25 - 27 Coinagehall Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on March 22

• Rated 3: London Inn at School Road, Summercourt, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on May 27

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: MELT at Treyarnon Bay Caravan Park, Treyarnon, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: YFC at Yfc Takeaway, 37a Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on June 15