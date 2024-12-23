New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: King Arthurs Hall at The Dining Hall, King Arthurs Hall, Fore Street, Tintagel; rated on December 19
• Rated 5: Verdant Taproom at Verdant Brewing Company Ltd, 30 Parkengue, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on December 19
• Rated 5: MMI Cafe at Miners And Mechanics Institute, 18 Vicarage Road, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on December 13
• Rated 5: Falfish Staff Canteen at Canteen, 15 Cardrew Industrial Estate, Cardrew Way, Redruth; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: Hub Box at 5 Maritime House, Discovery Quay, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on December 4
• Rated 4: Pig Out Cafe at Bake Lakes Cafe, Bake Lane, Trerulefoot, Saltash; rated on November 29
• Rated 4: Tamar Valley Donkey Park at St Anns Chapel, Gunnislake, Cornwall; rated on November 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Old Albion Inn at Langurroc Road, Crantock, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on December 17
• Rated 5: Griffin Inn at 3 - 5 Cliff Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on December 13
• Rated 4: The Union Inn at Union Inn, Fore Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on November 29
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Town Fryer at 20 Fore Street, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on December 19
• Rated 1: KD Chinese at 6 St Austell Road, St Blazey Gate, Par, Cornwall; rated on November 25