New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Valley Caravan Park at Polzeath, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Mora Cafe at Kennack Sands, Kuggar, Ruan Minor, Helston; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Little Prawn at 22a Duke Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: Pucelli's Restaurant at Pucellis, Market Strand, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: C-Bay Cafe at C Bay Cafe, Crantock Bay Apartments, West Pentire Road, Crantock; rated on July 8
• Rated 5: Letter Box Hamper at Letter Box Hamper Company, Former Retro Chic Warehouse, Commercial Road, Penryn; rated on July 8
• Rated 4: Flory Restaurant at Bosvena, 4 Mount Folly, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on June 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Venue at St Merryn Park, St Merryn Holiday Village, St Merryn, Padstow; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: St Kew Inn at Churchtown, St Kew, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: The London Inn at London Inn, 75 Causewayhead, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 15
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Jade Garden at 53 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 21