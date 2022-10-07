Food hygiene ratings given to 13 Cornwall establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Rising Stars at Seven Stars, 1 East Hill, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Chefs Corner at Chefs Corner Takeaway, Killigarth Manor, Polperro, Looe; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Tate Catering at Tate Gallery, Porthmeor Beach, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Cafe Pause at St Stephens Social Club, Fore Street, St Stephen, Cornwall; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Rum And Crab Shack at The Rum And Crab Shack, Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 28
• Rated 5: The Fish Shed at Porthmeor Beach West, Porthmeor Beach, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 28
• Rated 5: Planted at 45 Church Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on September 14
• Rated 3: Miss Mollys Tea Room at Mollys Tea Room, Former Dolcoath College, Dolcoath Road, Camborne; rated on September 15
• Rated 2: Proper Ansome Catering at Launceston Golf Club, North Street, St Stephens, Launceston; rated on September 15
• Rated 0: Helston Meadery at 17 Wendron Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on September 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Rashleigh Inn at Rashleigh Arms, 13 Polkerris, Par, Cornwall; rated on October 4
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Townside Takeaway at Porthminster, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 28
• Rated 3: Grounded Coffee Co at Grounded Coffee Co., New Business Unit 1, Killacourt Field, The Crescent; rated on September 15