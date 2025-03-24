New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Nepalese Gurkha at 2nd Floor, 36 - 38 Fore Street, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: Dunes At West Cornwall Golf Club at West Cornwall Golf Club, Church Lane, Lelant, St Ives; rated on March 18
• Rated 5: Glendurgan Gardens Cafe at Glendurgan Gardens, Grove Hill, Mawnan Smith, Falmouth; rated on March 18
• Rated 4: Casa Tapa at 4 - 6 New Road, Newlyn, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: St Austell Royal British Legion Club at Royal British Legion, 16a Duke Street, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: The Old Quay House at The Old Quay House Inn, Griggs Quay, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on March 18
• Rated 5: The Turnpike Inn at 19 Turnpike Road, Connor Downs, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on March 5
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: New Hong Sing Chinese Takeaway at New Hong Sing, 40 Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on March 17
• Rated 4: Roche Star Kebab at 13 Edgcumbe Road, Roche, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on February 6