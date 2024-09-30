New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Torpoint Athletic Football Club at Torpoint Afc, Mill Lane, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: Cafe Riviere at Hayle Swimming Pool, King George V Memorial Walk, Phillack, Hayle; rated on September 24
• Rated 5: Gwinear Community Primary School at 40 Gwinear Lane, Gwinear, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on September 24
• Rated 5: Royal Nepalese Restaurant at 9a River Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on September 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Brendon Arms at Vicarage Road, Bude, Cornwall; rated on September 26
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Yo To Go Sushi at Yo! To Go!, Tesco Stores Ltd, Clodgey Lane, Helston; rated on September 23
• Rated 5: Pica Rico at 57 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: Spuddy Heaven at 3 Alma Place, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on September 20
• Rated 4: Tai Sing at Tai Sing Chinese Restaurant, 5 Station Approach, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on September 6