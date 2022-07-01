Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Cornwall establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Red Panda at Units 13-15, Pannier Market, Fore Street, Callington; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Salt And Samphire at Lyndale, St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: The Seafood Restaurant at Seafood Restaurant, Riverside, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Beach Farm Yard at Carruan Farm Centre, St Minver, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on June 24

• Rated 5: Sea Kitchen at Sea Kitchen (Below), Hannafore Point Hotel, Marine Drive, West Looe; rated on June 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Barnes Kitchen And Bar at West Cornwall Golf Club, Church Lane, Lelant, St Ives; rated on June 23

• Rated 5: Royal Standard at The Royal Standard, Churchtown, Gwinear, Hayle; rated on June 21

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Westlakes Fish and Chips at Westlake Fish Restaurant, 34 Fore Street, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on June 27

• Rated 4: Central Grill at 9 Calenick Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 17