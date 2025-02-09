AN EXUBERANT contemporary folk band with roots in Cornwall is set to play as part of Lostwithiel’s concert series.
Gavin Fairhall Lever are multi-instrumentalist and composer James Patrick Gavin, singer and guitarist Adrian Lever, and double bass player Tim Fairhall.
Together they create a blend of exhilarating Celtic trad, subtle jazz harmony and vibrant rhythmic invention, with melodies “unfolding like stories”.
London’s Folk and Roots says of the group: “Gavin Fairhall Lever brings together three acclaimed musicians to present a fresh folk music born of their diverse roots.
“Punk fiddle meets jazz bass and Balkan guitar in a colourful mix of the traditional and the original. The venturesome trio represent the best of collaborative creation.”
Recently returned from a tour of Germany, Gavin Fairhall Lever are gigging in Lostwithiel as a late addition to their UK dates.
The live tour coincides with the release of their second album, Tearing Down Walls, recorded at Analogue Catalogue Studios in Newry, Northern Ireland.
Double bassist Tim Fairhall, who originally hails from St Neot, describes the experience: “Recording analogue brings a depth and grain to the sound, but it definitely comes with certain challenges. There’s very little opportunity for editing or repair, but in our music there’s a lot of detail, and a lot of opportunity for mistake!
“We had to be confident we were able to deliver the music more or less live. We’re proud of what we achieved, and it’s a great pleasure now to bring the music to audiences around the country, and especially back in Cornwall.”
Gavin Fairhall Lever will be playing at Lostwithiel’s St Bartholemew Church on Tuesday, February 18. (Doors 7pm) Tickets available on the door or at https://dandelion.events/e/gavinfairhalllever
There’s also the chance to take part in a workshop and session with the band the night before (Monday, February 17) at Lostwithiel Social Club from 7pm.