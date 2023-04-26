A spokesperson said: “The project was originally suggested to Railcam by TV railway historian Tim Dunn, after he visited to film series two of his hugely popular UKTV series ‘The Architecture The Railways Built’ for the Yesterday channel in 2021. Both Railcam and Saltash Station Project saw the global marketing benefits of bringing this iconic view to a worldwide audience, so once the full restoration of the Saltash Station Project was complete, the Railcam team and Saltash Council moved quickly to get the project up-and-running.”