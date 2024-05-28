AFTER nine years the second Liskeard Flower and Music Festival is being held this week.
As part of the event there will be five evening concerts (excluding Wednesday) of musical delight from folk to choral, popular and classical, plus daily exhibitions of flower arrangements in St Martin's Church Liskeard.
Performances include an evening of folk songs with Niall Dunne and Friends, choral music for spring with Levow Kesson and a variety of young Cornish talent in the ‘Youths Got Talent’ section.
A spokesperson for the show said: “The concerts herald the talents of local musicians, choirs and choralists culminating in a Saturday variety performance of singing, costumes and comedy, leading up to the Prize Draw. Refreshments and exclusive, collectable merchandise will also be available.”
The festival has been organised by Linda Dean and friends and is in aid of the renovation fund for repairs to the church hall to enable it to be used for future events and uses by the local community.
St Martins Church will hold the Flower and Music Festival between Monday, May 27, and Sunday, June 2, from 10am to 4pm daily.