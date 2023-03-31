It is a yellow flood alert, warning communities to be prepared.
The flood warning comes on the back of the impact of Storm Mathis, which caused disruption including power cuts.
The flood warning reads: "River Lynher: Flooding is possible in this area. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one. Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers set the river or tidal levels that have triggered this message. During industrial action this message has been automatically issued based on rising river or tidal levels. Follow @EnvAgencySW on Twitter for information for your area.
What to do if you get a flood alert
A flood alert means you need to prepare: flooding is possible.
If you haven’t already done so, you should:
- keep up to date with the latest flood risk situation - call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates
have a bag ready with vital items like insurance documents and medications in case you need to leave your home
check you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies
plan how you'll move family and pets to safety