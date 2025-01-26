FLIGHTS arriving into Cornwall Airport Newquay have been diverted and delayed due to strong winds on Sunday.
The Ryanair service scheduled to arrive from Malaga at 7.23am was diverted to London Gatwick, which is 272 miles away.
The Eastern Airways London Gatwick flight that is due to arrive at 3pm has been delayed.
Strong winds and heavy rain have battered the region. Gusts of 75mph have been recorded by The Kernow Weather Team.
The Ryanair flight to Malaga and the Eastern Airways flight to London Gatwick safely departed Cornwall Airport Newquay on Sunday morning.