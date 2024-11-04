THE beloved Flambards Theme Park in Helston has permanently closed its doors with ‘immediate effect’.
Flambards, which opened in 1976 under the name ‘Cornwall Aero Park’ on the site of Culdrose Manor in Helston, offered thrill seekers a wide variety of rides in addition to all round family fun.
Owned by the Hale family from its inception until 2013, it was then taken over by Livingston Leisure Limited. However, after eleven years after that takeover, life at the famous Cornish fun park has been drastically different since its heyday.
A spokesperson for Flambards said: “It is with great regret we have to announce Flambards Theme Park will close its doors permanently with immediate effect.
“This difficult decision was reached only after all possible avenues had been exhausted and we fully recognise the impact of this closure on the local community and the sense of loss that it may bring,
“Despite significant and ongoing investment since its rescue from closure in 2012 by the current owners, rising costs and a steady decline in visitor numbers have made the park’s operation and further investment unsustainable.
“Over the years, Flambards has strived to evolve, overcoming numerous challenges to continue bringing joy to families and visitors from across the region.
“Unfortunately, this year saw the retirement of several older thrill rides, as the increasing difficulty of sourcing specialised parts and maintenance expertise became insurmountable.
“Additionally, the much-loved Victorian Village exhibition now requires extensive remedial work; it will remain closed while we investigate alternative options to preserve and honour this unique collection.
“While the theme park itself will no longer operate, we can confirm Ferdi’s Funland, the indoor play centre, will re-open as a standalone attraction on November 17th, providing a familiar place of play for younger visitors.
“Flambards has been a cherished destination for generations, and it is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell.
“To our loyal supporters and dedicated team, who have given their unwavering commitment through difficult times, we extend our sincerest gratitude.
“Thank you for making Flambards a special place.”