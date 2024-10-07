CREWS from five fire stations were called out in the early hours to a blaze in a derelict building in St Austell.
Firefighters from St Austell, Mevagissey, St Dennis, Fowey and Lostwithiel attended the blaze on Bodmin Road.
The fire was reported just after midnight on Monday, October 7.
A spokesperson for the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from St Austell, Mevagissey, St Dennis, Fowey and Lostwithiel attended a call to a derelict building on fire.
“The firefighters fought a fire on the first floor of the building using one hosereel jet and a main jet. There are no further details available on this incident.”