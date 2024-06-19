As part of proactive patrols on road networks near to the Royal Cornwall Events Centre between June 6 and 8, Devon & Cornwall Police stopped 43 cars and carried out 30 roadside breath tests and drug wipes.
This resulted in five people being arrested in connection with drink and/or drug driving offences, who were dealt with appropriately by the police. As part of the patrols, officers identified a total of 23 road policing offences, and seized two vehicles.
Inspector Adam Stonehill said: “Following our plea to the public to plan their journeys home and to be mindful of their behaviour at the Royal Cornwall Show, we are pleased to report that many people did follow our advice and had an enjoyable time at the event.
“While it is disappointing to see five people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink and drugs, I am pleased that our increased efforts to tackle drivers who put other roads users at risk has resulted in arrests and taken potentially dangerous drivers off our roads.
“We remain committed to keeping our roads as safe as we can, and we hope our visible presence across all three days of the show provided some reassurance to local people that we do not tolerate drink or drug driving.”
Members of the public were also warned to act sensibly during the three-day event, to prevent anti-social behaviour from taking place.
Inspector Stonehill continued: “A small minority of people who attended the event behaved in an anti-social manner, such as drinking to excess and being in possession of controlled drugs, and were subsequently removed from the show by officers and event security staff.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who took our advice onboard and nominated a designated driver or arranged suitable transport home.”
If anyone suspects someone of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, dial 999 immediately with the vehicle information and direction of travel. If anyone has information relating to someone who regularly drives under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 101 or fill in an intelligence form on their website.