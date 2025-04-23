A DRIVER in Bodmin was arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police after crashing into a wall near a car park.
Officers from Bodmin Police station received a report just after 3pm on Tuesday, April 22 regarding an incident involving a white vehicle colliding with a wall near to Scarlett’s Well car park, adjacent to the Camel Trail.
After the driver was located, he was arrested by police and while in custody was breathalysed.
It was confirmed that the vehicle’s driver was significantly over the legal limit for alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, which stands at 35 micrograms (µgs). His lowest reading provided out of the two specimens was at 123 micrograms, which is over three times the legal limit.
Police have launched an appeal for information seeking dash cam footage or witnesses who saw the incident take place, with any one who can assist police with their enquiries to email 101 using the address [email protected] and quoting the crime number 50250098388.
They added that if anyone suspects another to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs to call 999 immediately with information and direction of travel.
