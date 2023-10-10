A fishmongers was overjoyed when they received the ‘first ever’ Atlantic blue fin tuna to be landed in Looe.
On October 2, fisherman David Bond was out fishing on his boat, the Mystique II, just off the coast near Plymouth.
David was able to catch a 50kg tuna using a rod and line – the ‘first ever’ to be caught and landed at Looe according to Pengelly’s.
A spokesperson from Pengelly’s said: “Dave was one of just a handful of fisherman in the Southwest to be granted a licence to target these stunning fish, using a rod and line.”
The fish shop then purchased the tuna from David to sell.
Once the fish arrived, the team from Pengelly’s used Ikejime methods, a traditional Japanese slaughter technique, to try and keep it in pristine condition.
The spokesperson continued: “We can expect to see fish up to 7x the size of this!”
Since then, David has caught and sold two more tuna to Pengelly’s – one weighing 48kg and the other 53kg.
Members from the shop are very excited to have locally caught tuna in their shop.
Adding: “It is hopefully the start of a new fishery here in Cornwall. Tuna is imported from places like the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean, so to cut out food miles by having them here can only be a good thing.”