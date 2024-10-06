STALLS at the Cattle Market and the return of funfair rides made for a successful St Matthew’s Fair in Liskeard.
The event organised by the Lions Club was supported by town organisations and held for the first time under the new canopy at the Workshed.
Among those raising awareness were the Royal British Legion, Cancer Research Relay for Life, and Callington Lion Darren Tait, who was there with the Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine ambulance.
Liskeard mayor Cllr Christina Whitty said: “A big thank you must go to Lion Kieron Jewell for all his hard work in organising this event and thank you to all who supported.”