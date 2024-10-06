STALLS at the Cattle Market and the return of funfair rides made for a successful St Matthew’s Fair in Liskeard.

The event organised by the Lions Club was supported by town organisations and held for the first time under the new canopy at the Workshed.

Among those raising awareness were the Royal British Legion, Cancer Research Relay for Life, and Callington Lion Darren Tait, who was there with the Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine ambulance.

Liskeard mayor Cllr Christina Whitty said: “A big thank you must go to Lion Kieron Jewell for all his hard work in organising this event and thank you to all who supported.”

LIONS president Lisa Ince and mayor Christina Whitty present Harry with a trophy for the best table display at St Matthew's fair. The youngster has a stall with items he creates from horseshoes
LIONS president Lisa Ince and mayor Christina Whitty present Harry with a trophy for the best table display at St Matthew's fair. The youngster has a stall with items he creates from horseshoes (Kieron Jewell)
THE funfair was at Rapson's for St Matthews fair in Liskeard
THE funfair was at Rapson's for St Matthews fair in Liskeard (Kieron Jewell / Liskeard Lions)
THE funfair in Liskeard taken from the air
THE funfair in Liskeard taken from the air (Kieron Jewell / Liskeard Lions)
LIONS president Lisa Ince and mayor Christina Whitty next to the Liskeard Royal British Legion stall
LIONS president Lisa Ince and mayor Christina Whitty next to the Liskeard Royal British Legion stall (Terry Whitty)
THE Lions Club of Liskeard organised the St Matthews event
THE Lions Club of Liskeard organised the St Matthews event (Terry Whitty)