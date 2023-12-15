CORNWALL'S two major bus operators have announced their Christmas bus timetables.
First Kernow, operated by First Group, and Transport for Cornwall, operated by Go-Ahead group, have confirmed the timetables their buses will operate to across the festive period.
Across both operators, there will be no bus services on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, with amended timetables on other significant days throughout the period.
At Transport for Cornwall, there will be a Sunday service on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, while at First Kernow, there will also be a Sunday timetables on the same days, but services will finish early on both days.
First Bus South’s Commercial Director, James Eustace, said: “There are some changes and reductions to our services in Cornwall over the festive period, to give our hard-working staff some well-earned down time to celebrate with their family and friends. I’d like to thank all our customers who have travelled with us during the past year. We look forward to transporting you across our region in 2024 and beyond.”
First Kernow Christmas 2023 bus timetable
Christmas Eve (24th) - All services will operate a Sunday timetable with early finishes between 18:00 and 19:30.
Christmas Day (25th) - No service
Boxing Day (26th) - No service
December 27 - December 30 - All services will operate as normal.
New Year’s Eve (31st) - All services will operate a Sunday timetable with early finishes between 18:00 and 19:30.
New Year’s Day (1st) - No service
January 2 - Normal services will resume
View individual timetables on the First Bus website Christmas and New Year Bus Times - 2023/2024 | First Bus
Transport for Cornwall Christmas bus timetable
December 20 to December 22 - School Holidays Service
December 23 - Saturday Service
Christmas Eve - Sunday Service
Christmas Day - No Service
Boxing Day - No Service
December 27 to December 29 - School Holidays Service
December 30 - Saturday Service
New Year’s Eve - Sunday Service
New Year’s Day - No Service
January 2 - School Holidays Service