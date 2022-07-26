First female president in ten years
Subscribe newsletter
LADY Lions are leading the pack in Saltash as a new president and vice-president take up their chains of office.
During a ceremony at Ashtorre Rock, outgoing Lions Club president Jim Virgo passed the title to Lion Sonia Fox – and Dee Foster was named her deputy for the coming year.
A spokesperson for the club said: “This is the first time in over 10 years that the Lions Club has seen a female president, and to also have a female vice-president at the same time is quite unique, and we are delighted to put our trust in them to serve our community.
“The female partnership will be a strong force in supporting the dedicated community work that the Saltash Lions undertake and indeed, as part of Lions International pledge of “We Serve”.
Sonia has served the community as a leader for the Saltash Beavers and also helps her husband, Lion Mark Fox to organise monthly quizzes for local charities.
Dee has been associated with voluntary work for many years, and supports her husband John, who has worked tirelessly as a volunteer at Coombe Woods for many years.
The Saltash Lions handover ceremony was attended by local club members and also Lions Club representatives from Callington, Liskeard, Plymouth Tamar and Torpoint.
Saltash mayor Richard Bickford and mayoress Sarah Bickford were special guests at the ceremony. Young Platinum Lions Queen Elase Stockly, King Isaac Jones, and Princess Poppy Elford, were also in attendance and presented bouquets of flowers to the new president and vice-president.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |