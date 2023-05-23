This year’s appointed Mace Bearers for Liskeard are Rose Ramwell and Ethan Mort.
Liskeard is the only town to have two mace bearers, and now has appointed it’s very first female mace bearer this year.
Rose, 16, who attends Liskeard Secondary School was asked to be a mace bearer following her involvement with the Scouts. She is currently fundraising to take part in the Scouts Jamboree in South Korea.
Ethan, 18, who attends school in Plymouth has been a mace bearer for three years. Ethan became a mace bearer when he was head of 6th form at Liskeard School.
“I like how the tradition has been carried on” Ethan explained. “You forget how much responsibility you have because the maces are so expensive, they are identical to the ones in the House of Commons”