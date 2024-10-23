THE first in the series of Primary Schools Cross Country League, sponsored by the Cornish Times, was a record breaker with 548 starters, and 545 finishers.
The venues change each year depending on weather, course conditions and permissions from landowners. The first event of this season, run by East Cornwall Harriers, was held at Great Trethew on Friday, October 18, by kind permission of Mr and Mrs R Gilbard of Blackadon Farm.
The Primary Schools Cross Country League is a series of five races that take place within school term time each year. The races are held during the Autumn and Winter and are open to primary schools in East Cornwall (former Caradon area).
Revis Crowle, main organiser for the East Cornwall Harriers, said: “After a dry morning we were greeted with a damp drizzly afternoon, turning misty towards the end but it didn't deter nearly 550 excited primary school children from SE Cornwall taking part in the first of five XC League races this season.
“This was a record turnout including vehicles and spectators! Thankfully we had a large field to accommodate all but this isn't always the case. A huge thank you to the Gilbard farming family of Blackadon Farm for allowing us to use their fields and all the volunteer marshals/helpers on the day ensuring all ran smoothly.
“Many thanks also to our regular sponsors, the Cornish Times and new this year Parkes and Pearn Estate Agents.”
The next event will be at Lanhydrock on November 15.