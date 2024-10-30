POLICE are currently investigating reports of a sexual assault which happened at Boardmasters Festival in Newquay on Saturday, August 10.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “As part of ongoing enquiries, detectives are releasing an e-fit image of a male that they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.
“He is described as a white male with slightly tanned skin, in his twenties and of a slim, muscular build with brown eyes, shaved bleach blond hair and harsh facial features of jawline and nose.
“The male is reported to have been wearing a silver link chain, a navy t-shirt and shorts.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the force website or to telephone 101, quoting crime reference 50240204276.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org