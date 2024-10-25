A gentle reminder from your local newspaper - It’s the formal end of British Summer Time (BST) - and it’s time to remember to wind your clocks back one hour this Sunday.
BST ends at 2am on October 27 when you should wind the time back one hour to 1am. Of course for sleep lovers it’s good news, as it means an extra hour in bed!
The changing of the clocks means sunrise will be an hour earlier and so will the sunset. The mornings will seem lighter, and the evenings darker.
British Summer Time was first established by the Summer Time Act of 1916, and clocks were wound forward one hour from Greenwich Mean Time in May, and back again in the Autumn.
However during the Second World War, Britain’s clocks were two hours ahead of GMT, adopting British Double Summer Time.