NEW care contracts that support people in Cornwall to have a better quality of life have recently come into place, giving people more choice on how they spend their time, where they live and how their care and support is delivered.
The contracts, arranged by Cornwall Council, cover day opportunities, inclusion support, home care and housing and support solutions. They form part of the Council’s Delivering Better Care programme which looks at how people can be supported to stay happy, healthy and independent for as long as possible.
Cornwall Council cabinet lead for adult social care and health, Andy Virr said: “Our new day opportunities contract moves away from the more traditional model of providing day services, supporting adults aged 18 and over who have assessed care and support needs, to access activities that will meet their outcomes. One of the key areas is about giving people more opportunities for paid work, starting with volunteering and support into employment.
“The new housing and support contract will offer modern, fit-for-purpose accommodation that supports people to maximise their independence and achieve their personalised outcomes. The aim is to improve access to good quality housing options and the right types of care and support, in the right place and at the right time.
“Our homecare contract sees providers working together, providing care within 11 different areas of Cornwall. This means care workers will be able to use their time more efficiently, spending more of their working day with the people they are supporting instead of travelling. In turn, people who use home care services, and their carers will experience more flexibility in the way their services are provided.”
The new contracts have been developed by listening to service users, carers, and other key stakeholders.
The National Development Team for Inclusion (NDTi) played a crucial role in gathering feedback to ensure day opportunities address people’s needs and preferences.
Along with the benefits to those receiving the care, the new homecare contract will also help reduce carbon emissions with providers using mapping technology to optimise routes, investment in electric vehicles, promoting carbon reducing initiatives and introducing hybrid rounds where staff can walk between visits.