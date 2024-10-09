THE new Chair of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Fairness Commission has spoken of her excitement at starting the role and helping to deliver genuine positive change.
After an open application and interview process, Tanuvi Ethunandan has been selected to serve as the first Chair of the new commission. Tanuvi is an AI product manager, and previous founder/CEO of a technology startup. She is an experienced public speaker and award-winning tech leader.
Tanuvi was chosen as one of the ‘Women in Tech’ 2022 by both West Country Women Awards and TechSW. She has also been listed as TechRound’s ‘50 under 50’ BAME leaders and has been featured in ICAEW’s latest campaign and their recent Annual Report.
As a chartered accountant previously working at EY, a graduate in Economics from Cambridge University and having a completed a Masters in Entrepreneurship, Tanuvi is excited about the power of data to drive positive social change in her role as the Chair of the Fairness Commission.
She is passionate about driving technological and cultural growth in the South West, and sits on the advisory committee of Tate St Ives and CIOS Digital Skills Partnership.
Speaking about her new role as Chair of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Fairness Commission, Tanuvi said: “I am excited about taking a data-driven approach to help deliver genuine positive change in the Duchy.
“The newly created Fairness Commission presents a great opportunity to help focus efforts towards making Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly inclusive, accessible and a place of equal opportunity for all. I am optimistic about the potential for change by the Commission.”
Working to make Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly fairer and more inclusive, the next step for the Fairness Commission is to open applications for Commissioners, otherwise known as Representatives.
Professor Emma Hunt, vice-chancellor of Falmouth University, who chaired the Fairness Commission Development Group, said: “It has been a real privilege to lead the establishment of the Fairness Commission as Chair of the Development Group.
“This is an important initiative that will help make Cornwall fairer and more inclusive through the exploration of the crucial and interconnecting research and solutions to pressing issues surrounding health, poverty, and access to opportunity.
“There is a lot of really good work already taking place and the Commission will look to support and build on this work to make Cornwall a better place for all. I look forward to seeing the outcomes of the Commission’s work and to supporting its recommendations.”
Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “I am delighted to see someone with Tanuvi’s experience being appointed chairman of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Fairness Commission. To have someone with her tech knowledge, leadership skills and passion to create real change in society leading the team is really good news as we work to make our county fairer and more inclusive.
“I look forward to working with her in helping to bring together people and organisations from the public, private and community sectors to help drive new thinking and catalyse change.”