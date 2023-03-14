A firefighter from Saltash Community Fire Station has been honoured with a Queen’s Commendation for Bravery after he helped save five people from a vehicle fire last summer.
While off duty and driving along the A38, Craig Jones, a member of Saltash Community Fire Station, spotted a car fire and rushed to offer aid to those in danger.
Already at the scene was another off duty firefighter, Ed Durante. Once he had reached the scene, Craig joined the rescue and accessed the rear centre seat of the vehicle, pulling a six-year-old child clear through the off-side rear door. Once clear of the burning vehicle, Craig stayed with the child and rendered urgent first aid.
Once all casualties had been removed from the vehicle, which was now fully engulfed in flames Craig and Ed worked to move everyone further away from the vehicle, understanding the risk posed by the fire and potential running of fuel. From there, the pair working with off duty medical personnel providing first aid until the ambulance services could arrive.
For their actions, the pair were honoured with a Queen’s Commendation for Bravery.
In a post online, Craig said: “I am unbelievably honoured to say that I’ve been awarded the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery, and placed on the 2023 Gallantry list.
“The award hasn’t officially been handed out yet but I have had recognition from the cabinet by way of a wonderful trip to 10 Downing Street.
“I, along with a few others just found ourselves in the right place at the right time, to be able to make a difference. I have come to terms with what happened that day and am beyond proud to be on the final Gallantry award list that our late Monarch, the Queen, ever signed off on.”
A spokesperson for Saltash Community Fire Station added: “We here at Saltash Fire Station couldn’t be prouder of our friend and colleague Firefighter Craig Jones. This recognition is more than deserved.”