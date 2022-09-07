Liskeard fire station are hosting Mo Fest ( )
In aid of Movember this year, Liskeard community fire station are hosting ‘MoFest’, on Saturday, November 26 from 6pm till 12pm.
There will be three bands playing live including Devil Rain, Rudh and Mighty Revz. There will also be music played between bands supplied by Chaos Radio and a bar. There will also be a raffle with lots of prizes.
All proceeds will go to Movember. Tickets will be available soon on the fire stations social media.
