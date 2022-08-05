Fire spread to hedge at Cardinham
By Zoë Uglow | Reporter |
Friday 5th August 2022 5:00 pm
Crews from four stations attended the fire in New Quay (Cambrian News )
One appliance from Bodmin attended an incident at Cardinham on August 4 at 9.46am involving an unattended bonfire which had spread to a nearby hedge. On arrival it was confirmed that a 20 metre section of hedge was alight caused by an unattended bonfire. The crew used two hose reel jets, pitch forks and beaters to extinguish the fire.
