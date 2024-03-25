CREWS from Cornwall’s Fire and Rescue Service attended a residential fire involving an oven on March 24.
Appliances from Mevagissey and St Austell responded along with an officer from Devon and Cornwall Police. A spokesperson from the fire and rescue service said: “On arrival a fire involving an oven was discovered. Firefighters isolated the oven an used a positive-pressure ventilation (PPV) fan to ventilate property.”
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service employs around 700 people and is run by Cornwall Council. Employees include whole-time firefighters, on call firefighters, officers and operational Managers, tri-service safety officers, critical control operators and non-uniformed and non-operational members.