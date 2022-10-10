Fire destroy 30 years of work for St Tudy nurseries
A fire broke out at Cedar Croft Nurseries near St Tudy yesterday evening and crews worked into the early hours of this morning to tackle the devastating blaze.
Crews from Bodmin and Delabole responded to the incident involving a storage warehouse that contained gas cylinders and asbestos. On arrival the building was well alight and a further two pumping appliances were requested. These came from Wadebridge and Bodmin.
Speaking to our reporter, business owner Mark Orchard said: “It is 30 years of work up in flames. It has destroyed all the Christmas stock and all the tools, I don’t have a single chainsaw.”
The business has been in the family since its creation in 1990.
Mark was clearly devastated by the lose but had an optimistic spirit: “At least no one was hurt, that’s the main thing. We’ll somehow put it all back together!”
All appliances had left the scene at 2am this morning.
