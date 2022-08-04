Fire blazes through Launceston’s recycling centre

In a report released by Suez, a spokesperson says: “Access to the site is currently restricted to the emergency services and essential SUEZ staff. As a result, the adjoining household waste recycling centre remains closed to the public until further notice. We are asking local residents to please use Tiscott Wood (Bude), Wheal Prosper (Bodmin) or Tamar View (Saltash) household waste recycling centres in the interim period.