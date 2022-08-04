Fire blazes through Launceston’s recycling centre
Suez recycling centre in Launceston was found ablaze last night.
Fire services were called to the recycling centre which is located on the Pennygillam Industrial Estate, last night after a fire had started on the site.
At 8.55pm, fire services were in attendance at the scene with five water pumps present, however, as the evening went on, this number grew to seven, with teams from Launceston, Callington, Liskeard, Holsworthy, Tavistock and Helston present.
Fighting of the fire continued into the night, with crews “continuing to make good progress at this incident” at 3.20am according to reports. By five o’clock this morning “crews continuing to make slow progress damping down rubbish piles. Crews are being assisted by on-site staff to clear rubbish.”
In a report released by Suez, a spokesperson says: “Access to the site is currently restricted to the emergency services and essential SUEZ staff. As a result, the adjoining household waste recycling centre remains closed to the public until further notice. We are asking local residents to please use Tiscott Wood (Bude), Wheal Prosper (Bodmin) or Tamar View (Saltash) household waste recycling centres in the interim period.
We would like to thank the Cornwall Fire and Rescue service and our operational staff for their continued efforts to manage the fire.
The cause of the fire and the extent to which the facility has been damaged remain unknown but will be subject to investigation in due course.
We apologise for the effect this incident is no doubt having on our neighbours and the local community – we appreciate your support and understanding.”
