A residential fire at the Mt Edgcumbe site has impacted the Barrow Centre.
The courtyard setting of the centre offers a host of shops and residential properties.
The fire started late Tuesday afternoon (February 4) with 999 calls at 4.08pm reporting a residential fire at Cremyll.
A spokesperson for The Farriers Cafe situated on the courtyard site said: “Fire crews have been working through the night to try and contain the fire. Fortunately, everyone was able to evacuate safely.
“However, we regret to inform you that some homes and businesses have been lost. As for the café, the full extent of the damage is not yet clear.
“Our thoughts are with those affected. We will provide more updates as soon as we have further information. Community support has already been phenomenal. Thank you all.”
The added they will be assessing the damage to their cafe today which was still burning as they left last night, and speaking to the park and other business owners.
A spokesperson for the Cornwall Fire Service said: “ One appliance from Torpoint and one appliance from Liskeard were immediately mobilised by our control operators, along with a wholetime officer for support.
“On arrival, crews reported the roof was well alight. Shortly after this, they made four pumps and also requested the assistance of the incident command unit from Launceston.
“Later on, a further request was made for additional support from an aerial ladder platform, incident command unit and operational support vehicle.
“In total, 40 fire service personnel from Torpoint, Liskeard, Saltash, St Austell and Launceston are in attendance, along with support from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue’s Crownhill Fire Station.
“The fire is confined to the roof space of the property and firefighters are making good progress in extinguishing the fire.”
No further update is currently available. Mt Edgcumbe House and Country Park remains closed on Wednesday, February 5.