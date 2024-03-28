JOIN experienced community musicians Sarah Owen and Paul Wilson for their fun, open-access singing workshops.
Everyone will learn a selection of songs together which will culminate in a performance at Callington MayFest on May 11. No musical experience needed to join in.
All sessions will take place at the Callington Methodist Church School Room and are on April 6, 13, 20, 27 and May 4. Refreshments will be available.
A spokesperson added: “All bookings are 'pay what you feel' and the support is highly valuable for enabling Callington Community Arts to offer these workshops each year.”