Find out what’s happening at Torpoint Lights Switch On
Is there a better way to get into the Christmas spirit than seeing the streets light up and glow wonderful colours, while a chill blushes your cheeks? Well Torpoint residents can look forward to the Christmas lights switch on this November to kick off the festive season.
On Saturday, November 26, all are welcomed to witness the beginning of Christmas as Torpoint residents come together to switch on the town’s Christmas lights. Visitors are welcome to this free event from 3pm to explore decorated shop windows, stalls and watch entertainment on the stage.
However, the highlight of the evening sees the arrival of Father Christmas to do the big switch on, ushering in the festive period.
There will also be a parade of home made lanterns and children will then be able to visit Father Christmas in his grotto at the Library and Community Hub.
This community event is certainly set to be one of the highlights of the year!
