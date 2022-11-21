Find out more about sewerage scheme plans
Wednesday 23rd November 2022 7:00 am
A DROP-in event will be the chance to find out about proposals for a new sewerage scheme in Hessenford.
South West Water will be presenting its plans on Monday (November 28) at Hessenford Church Hall, and the event will run from 2.30-7.30pm.
Deviock Parish Council said it had requested that the utility company stage the information session to enable as many people as possible to find out about the plans.
