Wednesday 23rd November 2022 7:00 am
A DROP-in event will be held to discuss the proposed new sewerage scheme in Hessenford

A DROP-in event will be the chance to find out about proposals for a new sewerage scheme in Hessenford.

South West Water will be presenting its plans on Monday (November 28) at Hessenford Church Hall, and the event will run from 2.30-7.30pm.

Deviock Parish Council said it had requested that the utility company stage the information session to enable as many people as possible to find out about the plans.

