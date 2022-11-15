Find out more about how the Bluefin Tuna could benefit the local community
Find out more about the Bluefin Tuna which is making a comeback in British and local waters.
A spoksperson said: “When Brigadier Caunter began fishing out of Looe he was hoping to catch Bluefin Tuna. He never caught a Bluefin but he did catch sharks which led to the formation of the Shark Angling Club of Great Britain. This delivered considerable economic benefit to Looe, attracting as it did, anglers from all over the UK and abroad.
“Today the Bluefin are once again in our waters and their numbers and size mean we have a World Class Bluefin fishery here in Cornwall. Managed correctly, this natural asset can provide Looe with an economic opportunity at least as big as the sharks did, and indeed still do.”
If you would like to find out more about this iconic species and how a recreational catch and release fishery could provide a considerable economic benefit to the businesses of Looe come along to the Looe Social Club on Monday, November 28 at 7.30pm when Steve Murphy, CEO of the UK Bluefin Tuna Association, will be talking about Bluefin and the socio-economic opportunity that the fishery offers to the community.
