Final full Cornwall Council meeting of 2022 to take place next week
The appointment of members to the Standards Committee, the detail behind the creation of the new Cornwall and Isles and Scilly Join Health and Wellbeing Board, and the latest capital programme update will all be discussed when Cornwall Council meets next week.
The full meeting will take place at County Hall in Truro on Tuesday, November 29, starting at 10am.
Also on the agenda at the meeting will be three items referred to Council from the Harbours board, including the fees and charges set for port and harbour users for the next financial year, and the council’s updated policy on taxi services across Cornwall.
Three motions have also been submitted for debate at the meeting; one on water quality and sewage discharges, one on the council’s support for van dwellers, and one on voting on a mayoral referendum.
Each motion submitted will be considered by the chairman of the council ahead of the meeting next week, who will either allow the debate to be heard, or refer the issue to another committee.
There will also be an opportunity for public questions, and for members to directly ask questions to the council’s cabinet committee members.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, council leader Cllr Linda Taylor said: “I look forward to meeting with colleagues next week for the final council meeting of 2022, where once again we have a varied agenda.
“It is vital for us to meet and to hear views from across the chamber, and to discuss the matters that really do make a difference to our residents.”
Next week’s meeting is open to the public, or you can watch proceedings online via the council’s webcast service.
