A LLOYDS banking branch which was set to close in February has had a short-term reprieve.
Lloyds, on Molesworth Street in Wadebridge had been previously announced to be closing in February 2025, leaving the town without a banking branch.
A subsequent review of banking provision in the town by payment provider LINK deemed that an ATM (Automated Teller Machine) cash machine with the ability to deposit and withdraw cash would be sufficient as a replacement, dashing hopes by some in the town for a banking hub, similar to one in Bodmin.
However, in new documents confirming the bank branch closure, it has been confirmed that there will be a stay of execution, with the closure date moved to July 1, 2025, while the previous date had been February 17, 2025.
A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said at the time of the initial closure announcement:“As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Wadebridge branch have fallen over recent years. The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs. Customers can also manage their money through our mobile banking apps, online, by calling us or speaking to a Community Banker.”
The review by LINK stated, in addition to that the bank branch should not close until after the implementation of the replacement, that a provision should be put in place for both residents and local businesses, adding: “We are recommending the permanent provision of the following cash access services in the local area that we are assessing for people living in the area and, as appropriate, for local businesses. An Automated Deposit Service (Notes and Coin), providing a cash deposit service for businesses and a cash withdrawal service for businesses (should be provided).”