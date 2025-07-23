SALTASH Town Council have announced that filming for a returning BBC drama will be taking place at the town’s Churchtown Allotments next week.
The production team, who will have 24-hour security onsite, have been working closely with Saltash Town Council to minimise disruption. Temporary parking bay suspensions will only be in place where absolutely necessary.
A Saltash Town Council spokesperson said: “We see this as a positive opportunity for Saltash, showcasing our town to a wider audience and supporting the creative industries.
“If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our service delivery team: [email protected] 01752 844846 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).”
Filming will take place from July 28 to 31. The schedule is as follows:
Saltash has served as a filming location for several productions, most recently the BBC series Beyond Paradise.
The crime drama, a spin-off of Death in Paradise, follows DI Humphrey Goodman as he adjusts to life in the fictional coastal town of Shipton Abbott.
While the town may be fictional, much of the series has been filmed in and around Looe and the wider South East Cornwall area including Saltash.
