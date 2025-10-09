FILMING for the new Harry Potter TV series has been taking place in West Cornwall this week.
The cast, which includes John Lithgow as the new Professor Dumbledore, and the crew, have been captured shooting the new series on the Lizard Peninsula.
After a number of films based on JK Rowling's series of novels, American broadcaster HBO will be showing the new TV adaption which features a completely new cast to lead a new generation of fandom.
After reportedly filming in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, cameras were rolling at Cadgwith on Tuesday where 11-year-old actor Dominic McLaughlin was seen on set as Harry Potter.
On Wednesday, the cast and crew headed to Kynance Cove where John Lithgow, in full costume, was spotted for the first time in his role as the Hogwarts headteacher.
Road closures in both areas didn’t stop local residents and fans gathering to catch a glimpse of the production taking place.
The series will star Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, while Nick Frost and Warwick Davis are among those who will be co-starring in supporting roles.
The new series is scheduled to premiere on HBO in the United States in early 2027.
